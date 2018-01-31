THE HIGHS AND LOWS OF MODELING: E! has greenlit a new one-hour, eight-episode docuseries called “Model Squad,” which follows several high-profile models within the fashion industry.

They include Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor. The models, except for Braga and Culpo, are represented by IMG Models. Braga is represented by Next Model Management and Culpo is represented by Creative Artists Agency.

The models have appeared in such magazines as Sports Illustrated, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Vogue, walked in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and landed campaigns for houses including Balmain, L’Oréal, Chanel, Tod’s and Givenchy.

The series is produced by Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate TV and executive produced by IMG, with David Caplan, Will Staeger and Gennifer Gardiner serving as executive producers. The idea behind the series is to get an authentic view of the highs and lows of navigating the modeling world. The network will air a preview special, “Model Squad: Fashion Week,” on Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET with the series to launch later this year.

“The business of high fashion is competitive and cutthroat, but it provides unparalleled opportunities that so many dream of,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president, development and production at E! network. “With the network deeply rooted in both fashion and pop culture, ‘Model Squad’ is tailor-made for our viewers as this series brings exclusive access inside this unique celebrity lifestyle while also showing how these fierce women empower each other in such a high-pressure industry.”