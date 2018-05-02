MOLLY’S MARK: Molly Goddard, the designer known for her exaggerated proportions, puffs of tulle and smocked dresses inspired by children’s clothing, has won the 2018 BFC/British Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, an annual prize that comes with 200,000 pounds and mentoring for a 12-month period.

“Molly Goddard is an original, she has a singular vision that has propelled her label to an international level,” said Edward Enninful, editor in chief of British Vogue and chairman of the fund committee. “She is the definition of talent and what Britain does best in our creative industry.”

Goddard, who launched her label in 2014, was competing against David Koma, Huishan Zhang, Le Kilt, Marques’ Almeida and Rejina Pyo. The announcement was made Wednesday night at The Mayfair Hotel in London.

As part of the competition, which was created by the British Fashion Council and Vogue, brands lay out their business plans and collections in front of a judging panel, which this year included Enninful, Caroline Rush, Erdem Moralioglu, Gemma Metheringham, Helen David, Jourdan Dunn, Maria Hatzistefanis, Sarah Manley, Sarah Mower, Paul Price, Topshop and Xia Ding.

The fashion fund is supported by British Vogue, Burberry, Harrods, JD.com, Label/Mix, Paul Smith, Rodial and Topshop. Previous winners include Christopher Kane, Erdem, Jonathan Saunders, Mary Katrantzou, Mother of Pearl, Nicholas Kirkwood, Palmer/Harding, Peter Pilotto and Sophia Webster.

The British Fashion Council also named the recipients of the 2018/2019 NewGen sponsorship.

Alighieri, Isosceles, Matty Bovan, Per Gotesson, Supriya Lele and The Season Hats will join the likes of NewGen designers A-Cold-Wall, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Halpern, Kiko Kostadinov, Liam Hodges, Nicholas Daley, Paula Knorr, Phoebe English, Richard Malone, Richard Quinn and Wales Bonner.

A-Cold-Wall, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Kostadinov, Hodges, Daley, Per Götesson, English and Bonner will each receive money to show their collections during London Fashion Week Men’s in June.

Halpern, Bovan, Knorr, Malone, Quinn and Lele will also be awarded funds to showcase their ranges during LFW in September.

The NewGen designers also get their own pop-up showroom where they display their collections for sales appointments.

NewGen was launched in 1993 and is the BFC’s scheme to support up-and-coming talent.

Additionally, Bianca Saunders and Paria Farzaneh have been named as “Ones to Watch,” and will be given exhibition space in the Designer Showrooms at The Store Studios during LFW in September.

The British Fashion Council also said that it raised more than 2.2 million pounds for its fashion charities and initiatives in 2017.