In honor of its upcoming exhibition, “Items: Is Fashion Modern?” the Museum of Modern Art in New York is working with 10 brands to create limited-edition product inspired by the exhibit. This is the second fashion exhibit MoMA has held and it will highlight over 111 items that have had a strong impact on society from the 20th to the 21st centuries.

“These products celebrate the iconic designs in the exhibition and their history, sparking a dialogue about the role they have played, and continue to play, in our culture,” said Chay Costello, MoMa’s associate director of merchandising. “We want to provide people with the opportunity to take a unique token of the ‘Items’ exhibition home with them. Highlighting the line between the practical and the precious, these limited editions illustrate the enduring nature of these designs while also reflecting their potential to become elevated to a covetable status.”

The products include a New York Yankees baseball cap produced by New Era and embroidered with the MoMA logo; a Breton shirt produced by Armor-Lux; silk scarves designed by Marni, Rick Owens and Mary Katrantzou; an Issey Miyake turtleneck; Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a MoMA appliquéd hoodie made by Champion.

The items will be released beginning in mid-September and throughout the length of the exhibition, which starts on Oct. 1 and ends on Jan. 28. The products will be available online, and a selection will be available in a concept space on the sixth floor of the museum outside of the exhibition. The full offering will be available to purchase at the museum store on the second floor.

