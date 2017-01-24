MILAN — Moncler celebrates the Chinese New Year, kicking off Jan. 28, with two Special Edition men’s and women’s designs. With the looks, the company pays homage to the Year of the Rooster, which also happens to be the brand’s logo.

The jackets come in bright red and gold details. A fiery brocade print of a rooster stands out on the women’s model, while it adorns only the back panel of the men’s style. Both jackets are reversible, showing Moncler’s staple down motif.

The pieces will be available in all Moncler boutiques and online starting this month.

As reported in November, Moncler sales in the first nine months of the year in Asia and the Rest of the World grew 27 percent to 216.2 million euros, or $240 million. During a conference call with analysts, chief corporate officer Luciano Santel emphasized Moncler’s strong performance in China, the brand’s second-largest country in the region, “thanks to the strength of the brand and a good response to the fall collection.”

Santel emphasized the company’s focus on the expansion of Moncler’s Hong Kong flagship, “three times bigger and much more visible” and with two main entrances.