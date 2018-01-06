WARM HEART: Moncler has partnered with UNICEF – the United Nations international children’s emergency fund, – to launch a charity project. Named “Warmly Moncler For UNICEF,” the initiative aims to provide clothes and survival kits to children and families in need who live in areas around the world with harsh winter weather conditions.

In particular, the outerwear specialist and the charity association – which operates in 192 countries, – will provide thermal blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and shoes, in addition to fuel to warm up homes and schools. Clean water, food and medicines will be also included in the survival kits.

Previously, Moncler supported children in need by funding the Child Priority Foundation. For the occasion, the brand launched the “Moncler Toy” initiative, which combined art and fashion.

A quirky version of the brand’s iconic cartoonish duck that imparts washing instructions inside all of Moncler’s jackets was molded from glass resin with a three-dimensional effect. The statue was then handed over to British artist Stuart Semple, who manually reproduced a mountain scene onto the duck in black and white, and auctioned it off.

Established in Grenoble, France, in 1952, Moncler was acquired by Italian entrepreneur Remo Ruffini in 2003 and is publicly listed on Milan’s Stock Exchange.