MILAN — Moncler has teamed with Parisian-born artist Jean-Philippe Delhomme to create a series of three postcard-inspired prints.

Inspired by famous international seaside destinations including Venice Beach, Saint-Tropez and Capri, the prints, donned in bright colors, such as yellow, blue and red, decorate some of the key pieces of the brand’s men’s and women’s spring lineups.

The range includes four T-shirt styles, a hooded raincoat, a pair of men’s swim shorts and a shopping bag. Priced from 230 euros, or $250 at current exchange rate, for swimwear, to 995 euros, or $1,083, for the raincoat, the pieces are now available at Moncler flagships, as well as at the brand’s online shop.

Rendered with digital printing technique, the illustrations give the fabrics a 3-D feel fusing technological research with craftsmanship. The range echoes beach lifestyle yet incorporates urban feel, reflecting the spirit of the brand’s spring collection.

During his career, Delhomme developed several collaborations with fashion brands and publications, including GQ France and Vogue Japan. In the early Nineties, his advertising campaign for the Barneys New York department store was such a huge success that it appeared on billboards across the United States.

Last Thursday, Moncler released its results for the first quarter of the year. In the period ended March 31, revenues climbed 16 percent to 276.2 million euros, or $292.7 million, compared with 237.3 million euros, or $261 million, in the first quarter of 2016.

Sales outside of Italy grew 18 percent to 237 million euros, or $251.2 million.

In Italy, revenues rose 7 percent to 39.1 million euros, or $41.4 million, accounting for 14.2 percent of the total, lifted by both distribution channels.

In 2017, Moncler plans to open 15 shops-in-shops and half of them are expected to stand in North America.