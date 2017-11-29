MILAN — Moncler has teamed with New York-based lifestyle label Kith to launch a co-branded men’s capsule collection.

The lineup includes puffer jackets and vests crafted from Moncler’s signature lacquered nylon, as well as sweatshirts, T-shirts and biker-inspired padded and zippered pants, all decorated with the brand’s logos. Gloves, balaclavas and backpacks, along with leather and suede hiking boots lined with shearling, complete the collection, which is focused on a color palette of white, red and blue tones. Some pieces of the lineup were previewed during Kith’s spring 2018 runway show in New York last September.

The Kith x Moncler capsule will hit the Moncler and Kith physical and online stores on Dec. 2. A selection of pieces will also be exclusively on sale at Paris’ luxury shopping destination Colette, which will feature dedicated windows. Retail prices range from 170 euros to 1,365 euros.

In addition, on Dec. 8, Moncler and Kith will introduce a sneaker range developed in collaboration with Asics.