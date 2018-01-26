Moncler's capsule collection celebrating the Chinese New Year.

THE YEAR OF THE (FASHION) DOG: After Gucci, other Italy-based brands are gearing up to celebrate Chinese New Year, which starts on Feb. 16, referencing the Year of the Dog in special-edition capsule collections.

Moncler will debut a four-item lineup of outerwear and accessories. This includes a men’s bomber jacket, a women’s parka coat, a baseball hat and a special down jacket conceived for small-sized dogs.

In keeping with the festive mood, each product combines different hues of the lucky shade of red. In particular, the men’s bomber style comes in a camouflage pattern, as well as the baseball hat and the pet’s coat. The latter is also accented by a vinyl neck.

The women’s parka style comes with brocade embroidery in the shape of a pug, which is also punctuated with shimmering golden details.

Launching on Feb. 8, the four-item collection will be available at Moncler’s flagships as well as on the brand’s online shop, with prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,140 for the men’s and women’s jackets, respectively.

Moschino reinterprets the same dog-themed festive mood with an irreverent and cartoonish capsule collection of seven pieces. Designed by the brand’s creative director Jeremy Scott, the items feature Betty Boop’s faithful little wide-eyed cartoon pooch, Pudgy.

Moschino's capsule collection celebrating the Chinese New Year and featuring Pudgy.

The range includes a keychain, an iPhone case, a rucksack, a sweater, a T-shirt, a dress and a scarf.

Standing out against a watermelon-red backdrop, Pudgy is depicted wearing Moschino’s signature pieces, including a black Gatsby hat and a black-and-white logo-ed shopping bag.

Already available at the brand’s flagships and e-commerce site, the collection’s prices range from 95 euros for the iPhone case to 895 euros for the backpack.

