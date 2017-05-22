ON DECK IN CANNES: For its fifth annual benefit, The Heart Fund will be counting on some generous people for this week’s fund-raiser in Cannes with Moncler founder Remo Ruffini being first in line.

The billionaire titan will be providing the location — his 180-foot motor superyacht “Atlante” — for Wednesday’s Generous People gala “The Big Blue” benefit, which is expected to attract 100 supporters. Leonardo DiCaprio, Inna Zobova, her filmmaker husband Bruno Aveillan and Eva Cavalli are among the 100 guests who have been invited to help children suffering from heart disease. Having had heart surgery as a child due to the fact that she was born with a hole in her heart, Zobova said she can relate to the ordeal that many youngsters around the world are dealing with. To share her success story, her husband made a short film for the nonprofit and photographer Peter Lindbergh shot Zobova with her scar clearly exposed for an awareness campaign for The Heart Fund. She said via e-mail Monday, “I wish with my example to spread an awareness in the world that someone who went through all this is not a handicap. I wish to see more people living happier, fuller lives to see them in faith and in a strong mind-set, because they know my story. They know that it is possible.”

This week’s dinner party will be the first time the benefit will be held on the water during Cannes. (The Heart Fund’s south of France fund-raiser is one of two held annually with the other being in St. Bart’s over the holidays.) Many at Wednesday’s gathering may have questions for Aveillan about his next project — directing “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters 2″ for Paramount. In addition to The Heart Fund, the filmmaker has worked with luxury companies such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton and Swarovski for short films.

Supporters recently returned from a two-week trip to Haiti where 100 people were helped by health officials, said Dr. David Luu, a cardiac surgeon who founded The Heart Fund. Model Alina Baikova and actor Jimmy Jean-Louis were a few of the high-profile travelers who participated in the trip. The nonprofit has a mobile medical clinic and is equipping a jet with cardiological diagnosis technologies to broaden its reach. The group also offers telemedicine services.