GENIUS 8: Moncler revealed on Wednesday the names of the designers and creative talents that are part of its new Genius Building project with the tagline “One House Different Voices.” They are: Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli; stylist Karl Templer who will curate Moncler 1952; Sandro Mandrino for Moncler Grenoble; Simone Rocha; Craig Green; Noir Kei Ninomiya; Hiroshi Fujiwara for Moncler Fragment, and Francesco Ragazzi for Moncler Palm Angels.

The collections for men’s and women’s will be presented together in Milan on Feb. 20, and will be launched as single monthly projects.

Moncler Genius Building will be available at the brand’s boutiques and in pop-up stores around the world.

As reported, Moncler has been teasing the new strategy on social media and billboards here ahead of its show.

Genius Building follows the 10-year run of the Moncler Gamme Bleu and Gamme Rouge lines, designed by Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli, respectively.