ONLINE ONLY: Moncler is going digital to promote the debut the Moncler Genius project on the market.

In particular, the company has created a teaser video announcing that the first collection will hit the brand’s stores on June 14.

Actually, on that date, Moncler will start to sell the 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara collection, which was presented along with seven other capsules with an installation in February during Milan Fashion Week.

The teaser video was not only posted on Moncler’s social media accounts on Wednesday, but the company also invited a selection of retailers, including Dover Street Market, Harrods, Stylebop, Essence.com, Barneys New York, Tsum, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, among others, to share it on their digital platforms.

After the launch, the collection will be available exclusively at Moncler’s international stores and for the following five days matchesfashion.com will have the exclusive on the capsule.

The debut of the 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara collection will be celebrated with a party on June 13 at Florence’s Museo del Bargello, during the upcoming edition of international trade show Pitti Uomo.