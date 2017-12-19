A NEW BEGINNING: Moncler will hold a show combining men’s and women’s wear on the evening of February 20 in Milan, kicking off Women’s Fashion Week, scheduled to run Feb. 21-27. The evening event will unveil what the company dubbed the Moncler Genius Building, “a material and symbolic hub representative of the new course of the brand,” to reach out directly to the public in a unique and creative way. Further details were not available at press time. The event is organized in collaboration with Italy’s fashion association Camera Nazionale della Moda.

As reported, Moncler chiarman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini is masterminding a new strategy to present the brand’s collections, ending the Gamme Bleu and Gamme Rouge lines.

The last Gamme Bleu and Gamme Rouge collections, designed by Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli, respectively, were presented for the spring 2018 season.

“Every company must innovate and it’s a choice shared 100 percent with the designers,” Ruffini told WWD in November. “I need to create a new project that will bring new energy to Moncler. It was a very difficult decision, stemming from the need to evolve, to create a solution that would naturally create a new and alternative project to one that was launched 10 years ago and was feeling somewhat dated.”