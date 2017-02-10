Contemporary jewelry designer Monica Sordo will unveil her first runway collaboration today.

The Venezuelan has teamed with Cushnie et Ochs on a line of jewelry to accompany their fall catwalk collection.

Five designs – three earring styles, a cuff and a choker – will retail from $160 to $585.

“This is my first big collaboration — I met the girls in Paris last season and when we came back to New York, we started chatting about it. It’s something very simple for what I normally do – I wanted to keep our DNA and also the aesthetics of their brand,” said Sordo.

“They are very sexy and we very architectural and sophisticated. I always loved how my jewelry looked with their clothing — simple, structural beauty,” added Sordo. Some of the pieces are convertible – to be worn two ways.

Sordo’s own brand is presently closing in on approximately 25 retailers — including Moda Operandi and Luisa Via Roma.