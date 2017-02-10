A preview of the Monica Sordo and Cushnie et Ochs collaboration

A preview of the Monica Sordo and Cushnie et Ochs collaboration

Courtesy



Contemporary jewelry designer Monica Sordo will unveil her first runway collaboration today.

The Venezuelan has teamed with Cushnie et Ochs on a line of jewelry to accompany their fall catwalk collection.

Five designs – three earring styles, a cuff and a choker – will retail from $160 to $585.

“This is my first big collaboration — I met the girls in Paris last season and when we came back to New York, we started chatting about it. It’s something very simple for what I normally do – I wanted to keep our DNA and also the aesthetics of their brand,” said Sordo.

“They are very sexy and we very architectural and sophisticated. I always loved how my jewelry looked with their clothing — simple, structural beauty,” added Sordo. Some of the pieces are convertible – to be worn two ways.

Sordo’s own brand is presently closing in on approximately 25 retailers — including Moda Operandi and Luisa Via Roma.

Cushnie et Ochs New York Fashion Week
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus