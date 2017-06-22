HOME AT LAST: Monique Lhuillier dresses all sorts of brides and now she will help decorate their homes too through a deal with Pottery Barn.

Through a multiseason collaboration, the designer will be serving up bedding, bath, tabletop, entertaining and decor products starting for the holidays and carrying through to next spring and beyond. It will debut in the chain’s stores and its site in October. The partnership builds on her Pottery Barn Kids collaboration. Both brands are part of the Williams-Sonoma portfolio. Pottery Barn currently has stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia and unaffiliated franchisees with outposts in Mexico, the Middle East and the Philippines.

Originally a bridal designer, Lhuillier has branched out into all sorts of categories and licenses during her more than 21 years in the fashion industry. The Pottery Barn items will include feminine references like rose gold accents, romantic prints and traditional embroidery. The Los Angeles resident has said on more than one occasion how much she enjoys spending time at home with her family. Lhuillier’s husband, Tom Bugbee, is also her business partner.

Lhuillier said, “Partnering with Pottery Barn to create a lifestyle collection couldn’t have been more natural or rewarding. They are experts in creating relaxed environments that lend themselves to celebrating life’s everyday moments.”

Monica Bhargava, executive vice president of product development and design at Pottery Barn, said the design process involved drawing inspiration from the designer’s gowns and translating her use of color, prints and texture for the home.

Lhuillier recently revealed plans for a second home of sorts. The designer will soon be trooping off to Paris to show her ready-to-wear collection there for the first time. Following in the footsteps of Proenza Schouler and Rodarte, who are Paris-bound next month, she will be showing her spring collection on July 3 at Hôtel d’Évreux with an 11:30 a.m. start time. There will be 275 guests, a more intimate group than the crowds of 750 that are invited to her New York Fashion Week shows. “It will be like sharing the magic in a different platform,” she said. “It will be my ready-to-wear but slightly elevated and more intricate.”