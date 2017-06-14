PARIS IS CALLING: Add Monique Lhuillier to the list of American designers who has set her sights on Paris.

Following in the footsteps of Proenza Schouler and Rodarte who are Paris-bound next month, she will be showing her spring collection on July 3 at Hôtel d’Évreux with an 11:30 a.m. start time. There will be 275 guests, a more intimate group than the crowds of 750 that are invited to her New York Fashion Week shows. “It will be like sharing the magic in a different platform,” she said. “It will be my ready-to-wear but slightly elevated and more intricate.”

In November, the designer and her business partner husband Tom Bugbee decided the time was right to show the collection somewhere where they never had before. “Paris has always been a place that I hold very dear to my heart and it’s the fashion capital of the world. It’s also a great gateway to reach out to the Asian market and the European market,” she said.

Tricky as it can be dealing with the distance, the logistics and new production teams, Lhuillier said she is already accustomed to similar challenges since her Los Angeles-based team must be flown to New York for fashion shows there.

In addition, she had also been busy in recent weeks finessing her resort collection. “It was like working on two collections at the same time,” Lhuillier said.

Attendees need not worry about any potential overlap with the Schiaparelli and Iris van Herpen shows, according to Lhuillier, who said she had been assured the time slot would be perfect because of the proximity to other locations.