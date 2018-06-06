POPPING IN: Montaigne Market, the Paris concept store that recently moved across town, is planning a pop-up space with Michel Klein, featuring his brand Mimi Liberté. Called “Mimi et Lili sont au premier,” the temporary store is the fruit of collaboration, and friendship, of Klein and the store’s founder, Liliane Jossua.

They plan to bring together brands in a space rebuilt like Klein’s apartment, fitting a broader industry trend of seeking to draw in consumers by creating a convivial atmosphere. The mix of art, fashion and beauty will include artwork from Keith Haring, Bettina Rheims and Francesco Clemente, bags by Willy Van Roy, couture jewelry from Lisa Eisner, photography from the A Gallery and an exclusive Fragonard fragrance. Items from Elie Top will also feature in the space; calligrapher Nicolas Ouchenir will sketch guests.

After selling its space on the tony Avenue Montaigne, Montaigne Market is undergoing a subtle makeover, selling more beauty products as well as brands and gadgets unearthed by Jossua’s son, Alexandra Jossua Cabot, who recently joined the business. The store is more intimate than its predecessor, covering more than 1,000 square feet space on 18, Avenue Matignon, an upscale district dotted with art galleries.

The “Mimi et Lili” pop-up is scheduled from June 25 to July 18, overlapping with the couture fashion week in Paris.