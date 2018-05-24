Montauk beachgoers will be able to pick up a swimsuit and sunglasses along with their lattes at Bluestone Lane’s new Beach Collective.

The Melbourne-inspired brand is rolling out East to set up a pop-up with seven Australian brands that debuts Saturday. The outpost at 786 Montauk Highway will keep pouring Aussie-style coffee and serving Down Under fashion until Oct. 8. While consumers’ coffee intake may vary from one day to the next, the Hamptons crowd will be able to find each of the seven labels whether they’re in need of artisanal-style caffeine or not.

In addition to the tanks and bikinis from Matteau Swim, there will be activewear from The Upside, casualwear from P Johnson, pajamas from Jasmine & Will, sunglasses from Pared Eyewear, watches and leather accessories from The 5th and Neoprene bags and round beach towels from Chuchka. Each of these digitally born brands will be selling in Montauk for the first time.

Following the Memorial Day weekend soft launch, Bluestone Lane plans to celebrate the pop-up at a July 5 party with brand ambassadors and Australian expats. In the nearly five years since it launched, Bluestone Lane has opened 30 locations in six U.S. cities. The Australian-influenced, New York-based company is part of the third and fourth wave coffee culture domestically.

Reached Thursday in Montauk, where he and his wife Allison Sepe weekend, P. Johnson’s founder Edward Bertouch said they have known the marketing director Andy Stone and the rest of the Blue Stone founders for a while. “We have mutual friends and a lot of our clients who we make suits for live near their cafés and often go there. There was a lot of crossover,” he said. “We jumped at the chance to do it.”

As a 10-year-old made-to-measure company, P. Johnson introduced sportswear and ready-to-wear two years ago. This summer Montauk goers will find the label’s Portuguese-made swimwear, Japanese linen leisurewear, terry cloth sets of shorts and shirts, Italian linen button-up shirts and Japanese cotton relaxed pants will be among the looks. His wife is also knowledgeable about fashion as vice president of retail and operations at Mansur Gavriel.

“We’re a relatively unknown brand in New York. We’ve had a shop in SoHo for three years. But people know us as tailors. That’s our core DNA. Coming from Sydney, we all grew up at the beach. We’re constantly asking ourselves how we can take what we’ve learned from tailoring and apply it to ready-to-wear,” Bertouch said.