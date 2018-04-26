NUMBER ONE FAN: Montblanc has a new global face in the way of Chinese actress and red carpet darling Fan Bing Bing.

Following the launch of her own cosmetics line, Fan Beauty, in March, the “I Am Not Madame Bovary” and “X-Men” franchise star is now fronting the German high-end accessories brand.

“Fan Bingbing is the quintessential modern woman, portraying confidence in different areas beyond acting. Her interest and knowledge comprises fashion, philanthropy and business,” said Montblanc chief executive officer Nicolas Baretzki. “This self-confidence, determination and independence are what define the ‘boheme spirit’ and we are delighted to welcome Fan Bingbing to the Montblanc family.”

The contract is another addition to her already lucrative career. Fan has been China’s best paid celebrity for four years running now, according to Forbes, with her 2017 income estimated at 300 million renminbi, or $47.5 million at current exchange.

Fan has worked with international houses like Chopard and L’Oréal in the past. In 2016, she and her boyfriend Li Chen fronted fast fashion chain H&M’s Chinese New Year campaign. The two are now engaged after Li proposed last September, footage of which was shared on social media.