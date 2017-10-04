LANDING IN LONDON: French luxury leather goods house Moreau Paris has opened its first store in London as it looks to expand its global footprint.

Following openings in Paris, Tokyo and San Francisco, the brand has chosen Mayfair’s Bruton Street, which is adjacent to busier shopping thoroughfares such as Bond Street, and home to fellow Parisian labels Isabel Marant and Jérôme Dreyfus as well as Diane von Furstenberg, Zimmermann, Kenzo and Stella McCartney.

The 580-square-foot space previously housed the perfumer Miller Harris.

“Being a French heritage brand, London is one of the most important cities where we want to develop Moreau Paris,” said creative director Fedor Georges Savchenko, who also pointed to the brand’s distribution partnership with Joseph, which is aimed at strengthening its reputation in the British capital.

“There are potential customers who can understand the philosophy of our brand and we will also look to work with Joseph on a potential collaboration in order to reinforce the awareness of Moreau Paris through their customers.”

The store, designed by the architect Jeff Van Dyke, features bold, rich materials inspired by ancient French trunk shops: There are brass fixtures, dark oak wood floors, glass furniture and cobalt blue walls — a brand signature.

The company’s full accessories and small leather goods ranges will be stocked in the store, as well as two exclusive versions of the Célestin and Jacquard tote bags that have special paint effects.

“Since Moreau Paris doesn’t carry seasonal collections, we ensure that we introduce new items throughout the year with different styles, materials or colorways to ensure the customer has newness,” added Savchenko.

Just like many other accessories labels, Moreau is also embracing customization and offering tailor-made services in the new store, where customers can go from embossing their initials on a bag to choosing every element, from leather type to color and hardware.