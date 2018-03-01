BACK TO SCHOOL: The setting for the Carven show Thursday afternoon, the Thirties Lycée Camille Sée, in the 15th arrondissement, had certain guests reminiscing on their school days.

“It brings a lot of emotions back,” said Morgane Polanski, who for a time attended a similar public school nearby. “I had a few friends who went here actually, I never thought I’d be here for a fashion show. There was never a runway at school.”

Polanski is currently working on her third short with her firm Stroke Productions. Her second, called “The Stroke,” will be showing at the Beverly Hills Film Festival next month.

“I hope it will erase all my bad memories of homework and math lessons,” said up-and-coming French songstress Clara Luciani. “My school was in the south of France so it was nothing like this,” she said. Luciani’s first album, named “Sainte-Victoire” after the mountain outside Aix-en-Provence, is due out next month.

Also sitting front row were Selah Marley, dressed in head-to-toe Carven — including the quirky footwear seen on the runway, and Japanese twin sister music duo Amiaya.