MILAN — Moschino will once again show its men’s spring/summer 2019 and women’s 2019 resort collections together in Los Angeles on June 8. This is the third time creative director Jeremy Scott has opted to show both collections in the Californian city.

Last year, the show was held at Hollywood’s Milk Studios, while the year before the show was part of the Made LA lineup, which included a variety of runway shows, parties and events held at downtown Los Angeles’ L.A. Live event space. Details about this year’s location were not available at press time.

Scott is based in Los Angeles and in April he revealed that H&M has tapped Moschino for its 2018 designer collaboration. The first of the tie-ups with the Swedish fast-fashion retailer was with Karl Lagerfeld in 2004, followed by Lanvin and Versace, among others.

The designer revealed the H&M news at the annual dance party at the Corona Yacht Club during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which he hosted. It was his 12th turn at the festival.

Scott was appointed creative director of Moschino, which is controlled by the Italian fashion group Aeffe SpA, in 2013, and has since helped fuel the brand’s sales and cool factor. Moschino has also benefitted from Scott’s friendship with design muses including Katy Perry, Rita Ora and Paris Hilton.