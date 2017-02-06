Moynat, the oldest French leather goods atelier, has literally packed its bags for “Le Trunk Show” to arrive in Los Angeles for the first time with a seasonal shop opening Monday at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. The shop-in-shop, which will last for six months, features a collaboration with L.A.-based French artist Mambo, which is eclusive to the Barneys’ Beverly Hills and Madison Avenue locations.

The “Mambo for Moynat” collection, which retails from $460 to $2,400, draws on the artist’s visual glossary for pieces that play with color and cultural codes. Among the notable pieces are a trio of zip clutches featuring the faces of quintessentially French characters called Michel, Brigitte and Claudia, crafted in the house’s signature leather marquetry technique. Mambo’s striking graphic work is also captured as silk carrés.

The centerpiece of the shop is a the traveling Limousine trunk that Moynat creative director Ramesh Nair created for Mambo, covered in canvas from the flooring of the artist’s studio, and containing a fold-out easel to create an on-the-go gallery.

To celebrate the Beverly Hills opening Moynat also created an exclusive, limited-edition, hand-painted version the classic Quattro tote, which retails for $3,650. In addition to these pieces, the nomadic store will carry a bright turquoise Réjane bag, named after the French Belle Époque actress Gabrielle Réjane.

Moynat has three flagship stores — at 348 rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, 937 Madison Avenue in New York and 112 Mount Street in London — plus 12 more boutiques in eight cities. Nair has been the house’s artistic director since its revival in 2011.