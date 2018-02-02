MP Management, a talent and modeling network, has acquired Factor Chosen Model Management. Factor will become part of the MP Management network of talent and modeling agencies in Paris, Milan, Miami, Stockholm, and with a strategic partnership with Modellink in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Factor Chosen Model Management, which has been in business 30 years, has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta. It is under the leadership of Jane Stewart, president, and represents female and male models, hair and makeup artists, manicurists, wardrobe stylists, plus food and prop stylists.

Matteo Puglisi, chief executive officer of MP Management, called the acquisition “a further demonstration of the success of our independent network strategy. Factor Chosen is a wonderful, established and leading brand in the U.S. market and fits perfectly with the growth strategy of the MP Management network.”

He noted that acquiring the Factor Chosen network would “enable us to strengthen our presence in the U.S. market and will also provide us with great scouting capabilities.”

Factor’s Stewart added that the acquisition presents the agency with synergies within the MP Management network. “I look forward to working with the team as we head towards a new chapter for the agency. I will continue working with the U.S. agencies in a consulting role to ensure a smooth transition,” said Stewart.

As part of the growth strategy of the MP Management network, it will introduce a consistent naming structure for the local offices. MP Management in Milan becomes MP Milano and MP Mega Miami becomes MP Miami, effective immediately.

MP Management was established in 2008 and is owned by Silva International Investments, which manages assets across multiple sectors including media, sport, entertainment, fashion, technology and real estate.

Stewart Talent, which has offices in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, and has a partnership with Factor Chosen Model Management, isn’t part of the deal. Stewart Talent, which handles actors for film, TV and theater plus voiceover actors, will continue to be run by Jane Stewart.