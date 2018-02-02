“Tonight is about a celebration of all the work and labor of love it’s been the last two-and-a-half years” said Garrett Leight.

The eyewear designer and his father Larry Leight hosted a dinner Thursday night to celebrate their brand Mr. Leight’s exclusive retail partnership with Bergdorf Goodman.

Justin Theroux, Marisa Tomei, Nina Agdal, Maxwell Osborne, Eleanor Lambert, Nick Wooster, Josh Peskowitz and Eugene Tong were among those who gathered at a downtown loft space lit by candles and decorated in all white.

“Mr. Leight is an eyewear collaboration between father and son that bridges the gap at the intersection of past and present,” the designer said.

Larry Leight founded Oliver Peoples 30 years ago and his son Garrett worked for him until leaving to start his own eyewear company, Garrett Leight California Optical. Oliver Peoples was acquired by Luxottica in 2007. Larry retained his creative role until his departure at the end of 2015. Soon after, Larry went to work with his son.

“Bergdorf was my dad’s first account 30 years ago and then one of my first accounts seven years ago,” said Garrett. “The fact they gave us a window and are so committed to our brand is special.”

“Sales is funny — the person who sells in the store is subject to what they need to sell. The consumer may not get an objective opinion, and that is why you have your own stores,” Larry Leight said. “But not with Bergdorf. It’s so well curated and they know their customer and only give them the best.”