LONDON — Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is spearheading numerous initiatives to realize its goal of becoming the ultimate online destination for jewelry and watches.

Earlier this week, Net-a-porter announced the launch of a dedicated fine jewelry and watches hub on its site. Now, its men’s counterpart Mr Porter is partnering with Cartier to debut a selection of Santos de Cartier timepieces.

The collection, which will launch online on April 5, consists of seven pieces from the Santos de Cartier range, including an exclusive style featuring a black grained leather strap.

Pink gold, yellow gold and stainless steel variations will also be available.

“The new Santos de Cartier watch is an authentic and contemporary re-working of a classic. It presents an excellent opportunity to provide our global Mr Porter customer with a brand that we know they have been waiting for,” said Toby Bateman, Mr Porter’s managing director, also pointing to further Cartier collection launches taking place later in the year.

The company, which stocks Cartier eyewear only, added that the retailer’s customers and particularly its high-spending ones have been placing requests for Cartier watches to be stocked on the site through the customer care and personal shopping teams.

The partnership with Cartier and Mr Porter is a continuation of the label’s tie-in with Net-a-porter, which debuted its Panthère de Cartier watches in 2017 to great response from customers. (The first watch was sold via WhatsApp within two minutes of the launch.)

As part of YNAP’s five-year plan to developing its hard luxury business, Mr Porter has been growing its selection of watch brands online, which includes the likes of Piaget, IWC Schaffhausen, Tag Heuer and Jaeger LeCoultre.

The Cartier launch will extend its fine watch category to 16 labels.