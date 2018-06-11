PRET-A-PORTER: Mr Porter is ready to whistle “La Marseillaise” with plans to launch a collection of 14 French casualwear brands, including four newcomers to the site, Maison Labiche, De Bonne Facture, Husbands and Le Mont Saint Michel.

The Vive La France campaign and collection will make its debut on June 20 with plans to “offer a deeply established set of French brands, from the larger global-driven one to the small manufacturers focused on hand-craftsmanship. Each brings their own distinct flair and viewpoint to the overall exclusive collection,” said Fiona Firth, buying director at Mr Porter.

The full offer will consist of 147 products across clothing, accessories and footwear, organized into four themes: Savoir-Faire, Parisian Street, Nouvelle Vague and Bleu de Travail.

The full list of brands includes AMI, Officine Generale, Hartford, Maison Kitsuné, Holiday Boileau, Arpenteur, J.M. Weston, Lacoste, Armor Lux, Bleu de Chauffe, Husbands, De Bonne Facture, Maison Labiche and Le Mont Saint-Michel.

Mr Porter, part of Yoox Net-a-porter Group, asked each brand to create a collection unique to its own idea of iconic French culture.

This isn’t the first time the e-retailer has spotlit key markets. In 2017 it unleashed a Made in California capsule collection that was a big success, prompting the team to take a look other geographies around the world.