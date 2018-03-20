Jonathan Skow, the Los Angeles-based designer of the Mr Turk collection, is partnering with Jonathan Adler for a capsule collection of swimwear for spring.

“Jonathan Adler is a good friend of mine and like me, an avid swimmer. Whenever we’re on vacation together, a good portion of the time is spent talking about beaches, swimming and swimsuits. Last year when we were visiting his beach house on Shelter Island we came up with the idea to collaborate on a capsule swimwear collection,” said Skow of the potter, designer and author.

So the two collaborated to create a line of seven swim and cabana styles that combine “the Mr. Turk flair and fashion with Jonathan Adler’s prints and pizzazz. We came up with some sensational suits that will be sure to get you noticed at the pool party, beach or barbecue,” Skow said.

“My summer look is all Mr Turk swimsuits, all the time. They magically transform anyone into a supermodel. I can’t believe this summer I’ll get to wear Mr Turk swimsuits designed by moi — mind blown,” said Adler.

The collection will retail for $128 to $198 and will launch in late March at Mr. Turk boutiques, select Jonathan Adler retail stores, on both companies’ web sites and at upscale department stores.