MILAN — Italian designer Massimo Giorgetti tapped Lennon Gallagher to model at the upcoming men’s wear show of his label MSGM. Born in 1999, Gallagher is the son of singer Liam Gallagher — former frontman of the English band Oasis — and British actress Patsy Kensit.

In addition to walking exclusively on the MSGM catwalk on Sunday, Gallagher has been appointed to front the label’s fall ad campaign, lensed by English photographer Alasdair McLellan. Shot in London under the creative direction of Katie Grand, the images are infused with Nineties-inspired aesthetics.

“We wanted an image that recalls London in the Nineties, the music of those years, telling also about my passion for the indie genre,” said Giorgetti, adding that Gallagher “represents perfectly the MSGM style.” The designer underscored that he is “a great fan of Oasis.”

Gallagher made his debut in the fashion industry this year, during the January edition of London Fashion Week, when he walked the Topman Design show. On the occasion, his father shared an encouraging tweet reading “Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today.”

