BLURRING LINES: The MTV Movie & TV Awards is becoming a bit more accessible to the public.

The annual awards show, set for May 7 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, said Thursday it will host a festival component for the first time that’s open to fans just ahead of the ceremony. The event, called the MTV Movie & TV Festival, includes performances from All Time Low, Zara Larsson and Bea Miller. Red carpet interviews will also take place on stage in front of festival attendees. MTV.com and MTV Live will also live-stream the festival as it happens. Admission is free.

The move by companies to get closer and better understand their target demographics has been wrought on by social media and influencer marketing with the momentum only gaining strength.

MTV president Chris McCarthy said the festival is about “bringing [the network’s] content to life and feeding the audiences’ passion for great content and music.”

The action sports and streetwear industry’s trade show Agenda, held biannually in Long Beach, Calif., is set to see the launch of its first consumer-facing component in July. The trade-show organizer will hold the usual two-day, industry-only Agenda and tack on a third day open to the public, which will include more than 500 pop-ups, art installations, panels, skate contests, a food component and athlete and influencer appearances.

The trade show, which also has iterations in Las Vegas, is part of Reed Exhibitions.

Agenda founder and senior vice president of Reed Exhibitions Aaron Levant said at the time of the Agenda festival announcement that “as an industry, we spend too much time talking to ourselves, when the line is now blurred between brands, consumers, retailers and media companies. Now is the time to break the established mold of the past.”

The Agenda festival is projected to draw some 10,000 people to Long Beach for the event.