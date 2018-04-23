ART ATTACK: “Mugler’s heritage reinterpreted through the eyes of eight students from the photography masters course at the ECAL University of Art and Design in Lausanne, Switzerland.” That was the brief for a collaborative project led by the house with photography professor and acclaimed photographer Philippe Jarrigeon and based around 20 archive creations.

Photographic and video works created during a workshop held in September, produced in collaboration with stylist Victoire Simonney and makeup artist Kathy Le Sant, will be released on Mugler and ECAL’s social media platforms and web sites starting May.

Acting as curator is Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s new artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear, who is set to present his first collection for the house in New York on May 9, a capsule for the fall season.

“I want to set up a new culture around Mugler, one that opens a constant exchange with many different disciplines, and especially art,” said Cadwallader in a statement, adding that the hook-up is “the first of a series of collaborations between Mugler and artists.”

The American designer joined the French fashion house in December from Acne Studios where he was head designer of women’s pre-collections. He succeeded David Koma, who was with the house for four years.

The 38-year-old studied architecture at Cornell University and has 17 years of experience, including positions as design director of rtw and accessories at Narciso Rodriguez and director of design at J. Mendel. He has also held positions at Loewe and Tse.