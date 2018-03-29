ACES OF LACE: Lacy creations from the couture and ready-to-wear collections of 14 international houses from across the past five years will enjoy some close inspection in “Haute Lace,” the latest exhibition headed to the Museum of Lace and Fashion. The museum is located in Calais, a town in northern France famous for its Leavers lace.

Participating brands include Chanel, Yiqing Yin, Valentino, Viktor & Rolf and Christian Dior, each presenting contemporary interpretations of the fine fabric, including couture creations involving up to 1,000 hours of handiwork. Designs range from a spring 2018 couture dress by Chanel featuring Leavers lace bonded to scuba material and a dress mixing Leavers lace interwoven with laser-cut leather from the spring 2016 ready-to-wear collection of Iris van Herpen.

In the mix will be photographs, videos and experimental lace swatches by ateliers including Maison Lemarié.

The show will run June 9 to Jan. 6, 2019.

The captions will share details on the process behind the collaborations, such as how an archive Thirties lace design made its way into one of the runway shows in 2017.

The most recent exhibition at the museum focused on the defining moments of Hubert de Givenchy’s career. Cristóbal Balenciaga, van Herpen and Anne Valérie Hash feature among other designers to have been celebrated at the site.