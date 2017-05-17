MANOLO’S MOVIE: Music Box Films has obtained the North American rights for “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards,” a documentary about the footwear designer Manolo Blahnik, according to WWD’s sister site Variety.

The movie, which was screened at the Berlin Film Festival last year, was directed by Michael Roberts and produced by Neil Zeiger, Gillian Mosely and Bronwyn Cosgrave of Nevision.

The film delves into Blahnik’s life as a designer and features figures including Anna Wintour, André Leon Talley, Paloma Picasso, Charlotte Olympia, Iman, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, David Bailey, Isaac Mizrahi, Joan Burnstein and Karlie Kloss.

“We are thrilled to give audiences an insightful look at one of fashion’s most iconic and talented artists,” Music Box president William Schopf told Variety. “We look forward to working with Manolo Blahnik, Content Media, and the creative team behind the film.”

This documentary is among the many projects in which the footwear designer has been engaged. Earlier this year, he mounted an exhibition that debuted in Milan titled the “Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes.” The traveling show featured 212 shoes — selected from among more than 30,000 styles — and 80 sketches in the Palazzo Morando, as reported.