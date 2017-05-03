FOUR EYES: Berlin-based eyewear brand Mykita has new digs in Paris. The label has set up shop at 19 Rue du Pont aux Choux in the Marais, upgrading and expanding from its previous location at Rue du Pas de la Mule.

The 645-square-foot store, which opened late April, has a floor-to-ceiling mirrored wall at its entrance that highlights new collections on seemingly free-floating shelves. Inside, the brand’s signature white wall curves around the back of the store, using perforated steel angle beads to display its designs. Additional glasses are stored in repurposed flight trolleys.

The boutique features an integrated Zeiss lab and an in-house optometrist, and carries all of the brand’s collections, including its collaborations with Bernhard Willhelm, Damir Doma and Maison Margiela.