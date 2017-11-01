The rumors are true: N.E.R.D. is returning to the music scene, but first — the group has a new fashion collaboration.

Adidas announced today that it has partnered with N.E.R.D. members Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley on an 88-piece collection called “Training Gear.” The collaboration caters to both men and women, featuring hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, hats, backpacks, socks and sports bras.

The collection was apparently inspired by each of the band members’ personal styles. The designs will be available for purchase on Nov. 6 at Adidas flagship stores, the BBC flagship in Japan and adidas.com.

The Adidas collaboration is timed with N.E.R.D.’s newest musical release: a track called “Lemon” featuring Rihanna. The band released a music video for the song today and in it, dancer Mette Towley can be seen wearing a design from the “Training Gear” collection.

Yesterday, WWD exclusively revealed that N.E.R.D. had collaborated with Illesteva on a line of limited-edition sunglasses. The glasses come in four colorways and each pair is embedded with a USB drive that houses exclusive short films directed by Christian Padron.

The glasses will launch this Saturday, Nov. 4 at CompexCon, where N.E.R.D. will perform live for the first time in three years.

More from WWD.com:

N.E.R.D. Comeback Rumors Fueled With New Fashion Collab

Chanel Sets Pharrell Williams Sneaker Collaboration for Colette Pop-up

ComplexCon Adds Founders From Off-White, Colette to Committee