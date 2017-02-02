CRYSTAL VISION: Dates for the Paris Fashion Week events calendar are already starting to trickle in with one bound to bring some sparkle: Nadja Swarovski will be made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters on March 1 at the Cercle de l’Union Interalliée.

Presenting the prestigious French distinction will be Catherine Pégard, president of the Château de Versailles, which has a longstanding relationship with the Austrian crystal goods and precision optical equipment giant on whose executive committee Swarovski sits.

Swarovski over the past 30 years or so has sponsored numerous initiatives at the historic palace, including providing lighting systems for the King’s Chamber and Madame de Pompadour’s apartments. In 2011, it developed a crystal LED candle to be used in the royal apartments, and in 2013, the firm sponsored the first permanent contemporary artwork in the palace’s history: the Gabriel Chandelier — designed by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec — which hangs in the Gabriel staircase in the public entrance to the site.

Swarovski, the great-great granddaughter of the company’s founder Daniel Swarovski, is widely credited with helping to transform the family firm into an international powerhouse and nurturing its ties to the design and fashion industries. The constellation of designers and brands that have collaborated with the crystal house include Karl Lagerfeld, Christopher Kane, Victoria’s Secret and the late Zaha Hadid.