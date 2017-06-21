Los Angeles-based real estate developer Caruso has tapped Nancy Murray as executive vice president, communications. Murray will be based in L.A.

“She will play an essential role in shaping the future of the Caruso brand and I have no doubt all areas of the company will greatly benefit from her wealth of knowledge and experience,” Rick Caruso, the company’s founder and chief executive officer, said.

Prior to joining Caruso, Murray held the role of senior vice president of communications at Louis Vuitton Americas, where she oversaw advertising, public relations, special events, celebrity dressing and corporate projects since 2011. Previously Murray, who studied journalism and began her career as a fashion editor for the Houston Chronicle, worked in communications at PepsiCo Americas Foods Division, Harry Winston and Ralph Lauren Corp.

Caruso is responsible for luxury shopping centers in L.A. such as The Grove, The Americana at Brand and Waterside at Marina Del Rey. Currently, the company is expanding its portfolio through development projects such as Palisades Village and the resort Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito.