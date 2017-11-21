PARTY CENTRAL: Nanette Lepore has designed an exclusive collection of party clothes for her web site, launched in time for the holidays. The line went live today at nanettelepore.com.

Twenty percent of all profits will be donated to Unidos Por Puerto Rico to help those affected by the devastating hurricanes.

The limited-edition items, which retail from $248 to $498, include a sexy, ruched-up lace dress in deep red; a dark gold lamé slip dress; velvet track pants, and a silky printed slip shift dress. Other key pieces include a silky printed kimono and a stretch velvet jumpsuit.

Asked about the impetus of the collection, Lepore explained that her life-long friend who is Puerto Rican called her a few weeks ago in tears over the plight of her family and all of Puerto Rico. “The lack of humanitarian aid and infrastructure repair dollars is a sad commentary on the priorities of our government. The people of Puerto Rico are still waiting in long lines for food and water, power in many places is not expected back until late December,” said Lepore. She said that classrooms have been obliterated and children can’t go to school for lack of power and plumbing.

“I promised Mika I would work to raise awareness and funds. Then after I hung up, I panicked about how I would do that. After a few sleepless nights over the Puerto Rico situation I realized I had been wanting to create a capsule collection for my web site, but kept putting it off, and that this was the perfect challenge to make me step up and do it.

“So, I have created a 10-piece piece collection of fun holiday pieces exclusive to my web site with 20 percent of proceeds being donated to Unidos Por Puerto Rico,” said Lepore.