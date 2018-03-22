Naomi Campbell will be the recipient of the 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. The CFDA today announced Campbell via Instagram, as it did the other nominees last week.

Issa Rae, best known for her HBO show “Insecure,” for which she has received two consecutive Best Actress Golden Globe nominations, is hosting the awards June 4 at the Brooklyn Museum.

As for the evening’s other honorees, Diane von Furstenberg will receive the Swarovski Award for Positive Change. Narciso Rodriguez will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Carolina Herrera will receive the Founder’s Award in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert. Edward Enninful will receive the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. Donatella Versace will receive the International Award.