JILL OF ALL TRADES: Naomi Scott made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Friday at the Loewe show. Get ready to see a lot more of the British actress: she is set to star as Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the Disney animated film “Aladdin” opposite Will Smith and Mena Massoud.

The film won’t be out until May 2019, so Scott was keeping mum about the details. “Honestly, I just finished shooting it, so there’s not really much I can talk about right now, but it was an incredible experience. That’s about all I can give you right now – I’m sorry!” she said with a smile.

Best known for her role in “Power Rangers,” Scott was flanked by her stylist. “Zadrian Smith is my right-hand-man, slash angel, slash everything,” she said by way of introduction. Smith, whose clients also include Ella Purnell, Patrick Gibson and Virginia Gardner, said Scott’s red-carpet look was a collaborative effort.

“She’s very, very, very involved in her vision and her aesthetic and what she wants to communicate visually, also because she does music as well – so just trying to blend the acting and the music and making sure it’s cohesive,” he said.

The multitasking performer plans to follow up her 2016 EP “Promises” with an album. “I kind of locked myself away and that’s what I’m doing at the moment,” she revealed.

Also in attendance were Selah Marley and Liya Kebede.