Narciso Rodriguez will be honored by the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT with its 2018 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. The event takes place Sept. 5 at a luncheon at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York.

The luncheon benefits The Museum at FIT, New York’s only museum dedicated to the art of fashion. The award ceremony and luncheon kicks off New York Fashion Week. This year’s luncheon will be co-chaired by Angela Dotson and Jean Shafiroff.

“I am honored to have my work recognized with the prestigious Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion — and especially upon the anniversary of my 20th year in business,” Rodriguez said. “The importance of The Museum at FIT lies in its focus on nurturing the next generation of designers and preserving our cultural and intellectual past for the enrichment of all.”

Joyce F. Brown, president of FIT, added, “We are extremely pleased to honor Narciso Rodriguez, whose timeless, flawlessly tailored and elegant collections have kept him at the forefront of American fashion for 20 years.”

Rodriguez was chosen for his dedication to the art and craft of fashion by an advisory committee chaired by Valerie Steele, director of MFIT. The committee included Glenda Bailey, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar; Hamish Bowles, international editor at large of Vogue; Ken Downing, fashion director of Neiman Marcus; Linda Fargo, senior vice president of fashion and store presentation director at Bergdorf Goodman; Nicole Fischelis, executive consultant at Fahion*Art*Foreasting; Akiko Fukai, director emerita at Kyoto Costume Institute; Pamela Golbin, curator of 20th-century fashion, Musee des Arts Decoratifs; Kamie Lighburn, chairperson of the Couture Council Board; Julie Macklowe, president of the Couture Council Board; Patricia Mears, deputy director of The Museum at FIT; Suzy Menkes, journalist and fashion critic at Vogue; Caroline Milbank, fashion historian and author, and Hal Rubenstein, style author and founder of the web site The Happy Grownup.

His clothes have been worn by such actresses as Sarah Jessica Parker, Charlize Theron, Claire Danes, Rachel Weisz, Julianna Margulies and Jessica Alba.

The Couture Council, which supports the Museum at FIT, makes it possible for the museum to mount world-class exhibitions.