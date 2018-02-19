MORALIOGLU’S MAKEUP: Nars unveiled its first collaboration with Erdem during London Fashion Week at the designer’s fall 2018 show held at the Tate Britain on Monday. The range will be available for purchase on April 15 in the U.K.

“It was really interesting to explore my aesthetic in collaboration with Nars and see how far we could push different elements through color and product,” said Erdem. “It was fascinating to develop new pigments and palettes as well as the cosmetics themselves.”

Inspired by strange flowers, the collection has been in the making for a long time, according to the brand’s spokeswoman, who noted Erdem’s penchant for makeup. The designer has been hands-on in the process and his involvement led the brand to launch items it has never produced before, such as a lip powder palette.

The 13-piece Erdem for Nars Strange Flowers collection consists of products for the cheeks, eyes and lips and comes in floral packaging. The price range is 15 pounds for blotting papers to 35 pounds for lip or eye shadow palettes. The range will be sold in Selfridges on April 15 and nationwide May 1.

Nars has been crafting the beauty looks for the designer’s shows since 2013.