KANE’S COLLABORATION: Nars unveiled its second collaboration with Christopher Kane during London Fashion Week. The range was available to purchase immediately after his spring 2018 show held at the Tate Modern on Monday.

“I’ve worked with Christopher [Kane] a long time and these colors are so him,” said makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, who crafted the beauty look on models backstage. “He loves a little bit of lilac, or blue and pink iridescence. His girls are always quite ethereal and pared-down and he likes very real, very simplistic makeup. He’s not into tons of makeup, but he likes the oddity of something.”

“The inspiration is housewife who’s is subversive and a bit naughty — when she’s not being a housewife,” said Pieroni. “So it is a sort of reflection of the clothes in a way because he likes some of those weird, chum fabrics.”

The Chrome Couture collection is part of the Christopher Kane for Nars series and the limited-edition range consists of an iridescent lipstick and a shimmery eye shadow palette.

The nude lipstick comes in a holographic nude pink shade and is priced at 23 pounds, while the Chrome Couture eye shadow palette includes shades such as soft nude, rose gold, rose-teal, light pink, bright yellow, dark gray and retails for 34 pounds.

The range will be sold exclusively at the Nars boutique in Covent Garden and on narscosmetics.co.uk.