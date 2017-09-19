Nashville Fashion Alliance has announced the nominees for its inaugural Honors award ceremony. The commemoration will observe leaders ranging from fashion designers to thought leaders within the local community.

“NFA Honors will serve as a platform to celebrate the best-in-class in our Nashville fashion industry with the potential to elevate awareness of our creative community,” said NFA chief executive officer Van Tucker. “We invite anyone who loves fashion to join us on Nov. 16 for a very special event celebrating our community and all of our stellar 2017 nominees.”

Its theme, “Art and Commerce: Tradition and Transformation” will take a deep look at Nashville’s flourishing fashion industry, its roots and its future. A capsule version of CFDA’s Awards perhaps, the ceremony takes aim at putting Nashville on the creative map. Awards range from the basic women’s wear and men’s wear designer of the year to fashion insider award and the triple bottom line award, which will be granted to an individual, designer or brand that is concentrated on elevating the regional fashion community by focusing their impact to sustainable efforts including people, planet and profit.

In Nashville’s ever-democratic style, participants from the public will select the NFA emerging talent winner; NFA members will decide the additional winners.

Winners will be announced during the NFA Honors ceremony on Nov. 16 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The gala will also include art-immersive displays, a dinner, musical performances and a VIP cocktail soirée.

NFA Emerging Talent Award Nominees

Savannah Yarborough of Atelier Savas Bethany Wilson of Bela Begonias Taylor Gilkey of Gilkey Co. Caitlin Stolley of Lily Guilder

Women’s Wear Designer of the Year Nominees

Amanda Valentine of Amanda Valentine Maria Silver of Black by Maria Silver Cavanagh Baker of Cavanagh Baker Liz Pape of Elizabeth Suzann Ashley Balding of Ona Rex

Men’s Wear Designer of the Year Nominees

Andrew Clancey of Any Old Iron Christina Chapman of Brownleee Bathing Corp. Eric Bornhop of Eric Adler Jeff Loring of Stitch It & Co.

Accessory Designer of the Year

Ceri Hoover of Ceri Hoover Emil Congdon of Emil Erwin Lindsey Stewart Sherrod of Lilyan James Brooke Seraphine of Seraphine Design

Triple Bottom Line Award

Natalie Chanin of Alabama Chanin Liz Pape of Elizabeth Suzann Barrett Ward of FASHIONABLE Patrick Woodyard of Nisolo Sarah Bellos of Stony Creek Colors

Fashion Insider Award

Libby Callaway of The Callaway Connie Cathcart-Richardson of Nashville Fashion Week Cara Jackson of Cara Jackson Elise Joseph of Goodwin Patrick Woodyard of Nisolo

More from WWD:

For Female Entrepreneurs, Cracking the Ceiling Calls for Redefining Success

Marie Claire and Mastercard Partner for Concept Shop

Model Jacquelyn Jablonski Hosts Autism Tomorrow Fund-raiser