A point of view has never been something the Nasty Gal brand was ever lacking. The digital fashion firm on Thursday debuts a collaboration with New York mixed media artist Jaydee in a bid to up its game around International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

The strategy is twofold. The collaboration with Jaydee — who the brand found through Instagram — includes T-shirts, tote bags and a mix of denim and vegan leather jackets bearing various statements and designs created by the artist around female empowerment.

The jackets are priced from $140 to $180, T-shirts with an entry price point of $30 and totes are $16.

“International Women’s Day is something we’ve approached from a content standpoint the last few years,” said Nasty Gal editorial director Tiyana Grulovic. “We’ve been thinking about it for a really long time and we finally found our ideal partner in Jaydee. She’s an artist that’s self taught. She comes from a place of female empowerment and really clicked with our brand.…It was really important to us, as our first product launch on International Women’s Day, to get it right.”

Jaydee makes and sells clothing bearing her hand-painted designs, appliqué, embroidery and beading with past collaborations having linked her with The Blonde Salad, Levi’s, Pop & Suki and Man Repeller, among others.

The company will also pair the product with editorial content on its site, which will include profiles of nearly 30 women Nasty Gal has identified as being proactive in using their voices to promote change. The first set of profiles, also launching Thursday, will include model Diana Veras, singer and songwriter Caroline Vreeland, influencer Shea Marie of Peace Love Shea, artist Maria Alia, consultant Aureta and designer and stylist Sami Miró.

“[Content] contexualizes a lot of things for our customer and our brand has always been about individuality and discovery,” Grulovic said. “We get at that through a lot of our content. This collection is coming out at a really important time for women where, over the past few months, a lot of things have happened and we’re culturally at a moment where International Women’s Day is something we should be really celebrating. We want to tell those stories and inspire our customer through these women’s stories. This story behind the product at the end of the day has a sense of purpose and we want it to mean something.”

Nasty Gal, part of Manchester-based e-commerce company Boohoo.com plc, saw revenue of 8.4 million pounds or $11.7 million at current exchange rates for the six months ended in August. Boohoo acquired the business out of bankruptcy in February and added sales for the Los Angeles rand have continued to tick up each month since March of last year. Overall revenue for the Boohoo group, which includes its namesake brand and PrettyLittleThing, rose 106 percent to 262.9 million pounds or $364.89 million during the same six-month period ended in August.