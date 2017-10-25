Los Angeles e-tailer Nasty Gal is set to try its hand at London retail with a pop-up planned for next month.

The door represents the first time the brand will dabble in physical retail outside the U.S. after two permanent stores prior to its bankruptcy, in West Hollywood and Santa Monica.

The online brand, part of Boohoo.com plc, will set up shop Nov. 2 at 3 Carnaby Street and is expected to remain open through Nov. 29.

The real estate, previously home to American Apparel, totals 2,744 square feet across two floors.

The assortment includes the company’s After Party Vintage collection, which launched earlier this year, in addition to the Nov. 7 rollout of the Nasty Gal Studio collection. Parent Boohoo appears focused on merging the Nasty Gal business’ digital roots with the in-store experience, promising an assortment of more than 250 lines along with the 4,000 online stock-keeping units. Shoppers will be able to have their items delivered next day to their homes or the store.

The space will also serve as a venue for events, such as a speaker series called Boss Talks, brow bars from Benefit and T-shirt customization.

Boohoo acquired the Nasty Gal intellectual property in a bankruptcy auction for $20 million in February following the Internet retailer’s purchase in January of PrettyLittleThing. While Boohoo’s headquarters are in Manchester, England, the Nasty Gal team has remained in Los Angeles and earlier this year established new headquarters in the Arts District.

The Boohoo group, for its fiscal year ended Feb. 28, reported revenue up 51 percent from the prior year to 294.64 million pounds or $386.86 million based on current exchange rates. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 90 percent from the year-ago period to 35.56 million pounds or $46.69 million.

For More in WWD:

Nike Air Force 1 Celebrates 35 With Virgil Abloh, Don C, Travis Scott

Maxfield Sets ReadyMade Pop-Up

Trades Mixes Fashion, Art for New Take on Showroom Concept