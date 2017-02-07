PARIS — Hennes & Mauritz AB has tapped Natalia Vodianova to be the next face of the H&M Conscious Exclusive collection. In campaign images released Tuesday, the model sports a flowing blush-colored pleated gown made from a new material called Bionic — a recycled polyester made using plastic waste culled from the shoreline.

“Through recycling, waste can be reborn as something beautiful,” Vodianova intones in a video spot for the collection titled “The Journey of a Dress.” A “circular system” in fashion could resolve the problem of waste ending up in waterways, the video says.

Launched in 2011, H&M Conscious Exclusive line uses recycled and organic materials to create more sustainable fashion looks. The initiative aims to provide a platform for the fast-fashion giant to experiment with sustainable materials with an eye to introducing them more broadly across main product lines.

In addition to apparel collections for men and women, H&M will expand Conscious Exclusive this year to include children’s wear as well as a perfume made from organic essential oils. Items revealed alongside the pink dress include pastel fishnet bags to complete the mermaid-esque look.

The collection is slated to go for sale April 20 in 160 H&M stores and online.

“It’s exciting to be able to show all that is possible with sustainable materials, like this delicate pink dress,” Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s head of design and creative director said in a statement.

“The progress that’s been made in research, which has led to the creation of some of the sustainable materials used in this collection, is incredible to see,” said Vodianova. The Russian supermodel best known for her work with Calvin Klein is also the founder of the charitable giving application Elbi, which prompts users to make £1 donations via a “Love Button” and serves as a social network for causes to engage with their supporters.

Previous brand ambassadors for Conscious Exclusive have included Olivia Wilde and Amber Valletta.