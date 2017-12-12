SPACE INVASION: Natalia Vodianova will close out London Fashion Week on Feb. 20 with another Fabulous Fund Fair charity event, this time with an intergalactic space theme. The annual event, in aid of Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation children’s charity, will take place at The Roundhouse, a music and concert venue in Chalk Farm.

Some 500 tickets will be available for purchase with a suggested donation of 1,000 pounds each and guests will take part in games with a space-themed twist such as hook-a-duck, skittles and bowling to win prizes from brands including Guerlain, By Kilian and Maxx Royal Resorts.

Last year’s event, which also took place at the Roundhouse, raised more than 470,000 pounds and offered games such as Louis Vuitton’s Aeroplane Toss, Net-a-duck by Net-a-porter, Stella McCartney’s Arcade Games, Tarot Reading by Fendi, Dior’s Lucky Star, Givenchy’s Catapult, Pair-a-Pair with Giuseppe Zanotti, Pearl Pit by Guerlain and Maxx Royal Resorts’ Coconut Shy and One & Only’s Cocktail Bar.

In October, Vodianova teamed with amfAR and hosted a fund fair in the U.S. that brought in nearly $2 million in support of both the Naked Heart Foundation and amfAR.

“I love that this fabulous event highlights how important fun and games are to the human experience, right across the spectrum, and what a vital unifier laughter is for everyone regardless of ability or circumstance,” Vodianova said.