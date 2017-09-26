OH, BOY: Natalie Massenet has become a mother for the third time, announcing the birth of her son, Jet Everest Torstensson, on Instagram.

The baby boy is Massenet’s first child with her partner, Erik Torstensson.

Massenet, founder of Net-a-porter, is chairman of the British Fashion Council. She also serves as non-executive co-chairman of Farfetch, and is an independent investor. She has two daughters with her former husband, Arnaud Massenet.

“Erik and I are so proud and happy to welcome to the world our much longed for addition to our family and our first son — Jet Everest Torstensson,” Massenet wrote.

“Jet was born September 15 in Los Angeles and came into our lives with the most generous help from our surrogate. We are grateful to our friends and family for their incredible support and affection.”

Torstensson is the cofounder of Frame Denim with Jens Grede. The two are also founders of Saturday Group, a multimedia fashion marketing agency.