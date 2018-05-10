Reebok has tapped actress Nathalie Emmanuel to join a high-profile group of women who will appear in the brand’s first female-skewed campaign later this year.

Emmanuel, an English actress best known for her role of Missandei on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” will join Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and Gal Gadot and others, in the upcoming Reebok campaign. Emmanuel, who also stars as Megan Ramsey in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, is a well-known feminist and civil rights activist.

“I am driven by the idea that all women are not defined by a single trait,” she said. “We are individuals with strengths, talents and beliefs that define us and shape who we are as humans. This new partnership with Reebok is founded upon shared passion and synergy with individuality. Together, we are passionate about an agenda that spotlights the individual abilities of women and propels their stories forward.”

Todd Krinsky, general manager of Reebok Performance, said Emmanuel “is a hugely important addition to our powerful female coalition of inspirational journeys, passions, beliefs and inspirations. We have a combined focus with Nathalie, and all of our collaborators, to motivate and mobilize women across the world to find their balance between physical, mental and social health to achieve their full potential.”

Starting today, Emmanuel will appear in promotional materials on Reebok’s web site wearing looks from the brand’s training collection including a mesh bomber jacket, bra, high-waisted leggings and high-top sneakers.

Reebok joins other sports brands in amplifying its focus on women. For the past couple of years, Under Armour has shined a spotlight on females through its “I Will What I Want” campaign featuring ballerina Misty Copeland, skier Lindsey Vonn, model Gisele Bündchen and others.

And women are also front and center at Nike these days as the sporting goods giant continues to react to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against females within its ranks. As of now, 11 senior managers have left the company as a result of the charges.