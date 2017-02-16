LOVE, BASKETBALL AND BUYING: Basketball player Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union are putting down roots in New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game in the form of a pop-up shop running from Feb. 17 to 19 at the International House Hotel. The married couple partnered with e-commerce site Fancy.com on the temporary retail location that features the brands Valmont, Lalique, Edie Parker, Li-Ning, Daniel Patrick, Stance, The Tie Bar, Invicta and Flawless, the hair-care line by Union that will make its Ulta Beauty debut on April 16.

Pop-up customers will get a first look at Li-Ning’s Way of Wade 5 All-Star shoe before it is released widely. They will also be able check out an exclusive purse Union created with Edie Parker and a his-and-her collection she curated with Daniel Patrick. Customers seeking to put their own touches on products will be invited to customize Edie Parker clutches to their preferences. Select patrons will experience Valmont’s 60-minute signature facial treatments designed to improve circulation. “I can’t wait to showcase some of my favorite things,” Union exclaimed. And it would be icing on the All-Star cake to the “Being Mary Jane” star if the Eastern Conference, home to Wade’s Chicago Bulls, nabbed a win.